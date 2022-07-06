From reality star to fashionista! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola loves to put her toned abs on display in crop tops.

While she rose to fame by starring on MTV’s Jersey Shore from 2009 until 2012, Sammi is now living a much more lowkey life in New Jersey. Most of her former costars now appear on the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reboot, though Sammi has opted to keep her reality star days in the past.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she explained in March 2018 via Instagram. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations … I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me!”

In January 2022, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino exclusively shared his reaction with In Touch about Sammi’s absence from the show after her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro announced his hiatus from filming in April 2021.

“I’m definitely surprised that [Sammi] hasn’t come back yet, especially since Ron is absent. You know, just all of our lives have matured and moved on,” Mike said at the time. “Instead of documenting us in her 20s, it’s documenting us in her 30s.”

Despite distancing herself from the show, Sammi has occasionally referenced her time on Jersey Shore via social media.

In May 2022, the former reality star took to TikTok to share a video that showed her sitting in a car as she lip-synched along to Justin Bieber’s “I Feel Funny.” Several fans rushed to the comments section to compliment her appearance, with one person writing, “The fact that she’s the best looking from the show … no work done and so natural.”

Sammi appeared to throw shade at her former castmates by “liking” the comment.

The ex-TV personality has been keeping busy and opened her own clothing store, Sweetheart Coast, in Ocean City, New Jersey, in 2021. She’s very involved with the store and regularly poses in the products on her personal Instagram page, as well as on the store’s account. The boutique sells clothing including tops, bottoms and dresses, accessories and home decor.

Keep scrolling to see Sammi’s hottest crop top photos.