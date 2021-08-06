MTV Offered to Pay for Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s ‘Entire Wedding’ Before Christian Biscardi Split
No thank you! Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola hasn’t been on reality television since Jersey Shore ended in 2012. However, MTV “approached Sammi after hearing about her engagement” to her now-ex-fiancé, Christian Biscardi, in March 2019, a source exclusively tells In Touch.
The network “offered to pay for her entire wedding if she filmed it,” adds the insider. “She passed on this offer since she doesn’t want to be involved with Jersey Shore and has moved on. She isn’t after fame and money anymore.”
According to the source, Sammi “has no plans to return” to the Jersey Shore spinoff Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “She likes to live her life privately now.”
MTV and Sammi did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.
In July, Sammi, 34, confirmed that she and Christian, 31, called it quits after nearly four years together. “Are you coming back to Jersey Shore? No. Are you single? Yes. Are you happy? YESSS!” the New Jersey native revealed while participating in a viral Q&A-style TikTok trend.
That was hardly the first time Sammi weighed in on returning to reality television. When Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was announced in 2018, the William Paterson University alum shared a lengthy statement. “I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship. I am not the same as I was when I was 22,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.
“At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations,” Sammi added, likely referring to her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, whom she dated on and off from 2009 to 2016. “It was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me.”
As for her current dating life, Sammi appears to be single and focusing on her Sweetheart Styles clothing brand and Sweetheart Coast boutique in Ocean City, New Jersey.
