That was hardly the first time Sammi weighed in on returning to reality television. When Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was announced in 2018, the William Paterson University alum shared a lengthy statement. “I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship. I am not the same as I was when I was 22,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations," Sammi added, likely referring to her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro whom she dated on and off from 2009 to 2016. "It was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I've decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me."