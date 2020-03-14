Daddy duties! Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton is taking every precaution necessary to make sure his daughter, Ryder, remains healthy and safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. The father-of-one took to Instagram on Friday, March 13 to reveal how his family is passing the time in “quarantine” — by taking part in TikTok’s viral ‘Flip the Switch’ challenge.

“O [sic] Hi,” Cory, 29, wrote in the caption of the video clip on Instagram, adding a waving hand emoji. “Since we are all basically quarantined for who knows how long, I thought ummm, no better time to start a TikTok [rolling on the floor laughing emoji]. I tried LOL hit me with a follow, I promise they will get better [face with tears of joy emoji.]”

In the clip, Cory stood in the bathroom holding his phone to the mirror wearing a black hat and a striped T-shirt while his pregnant girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, wore a pink robe and played with Ryder’s pigtails as the 2-year-old sucked on her pacifier and danced while sitting on the sink wearing a towel as Quavo and Drake‘s hit song, “Flip The Switch,” played in the background. As soon as Drake sang, “I just flipped the switch, flip flip,” all three of them switched places and clothes. Taylor, 25, took Cory’s spot and wore his black hat and striped shirt while Ryder played with her dad’s hair wearing Taylor’s robe and Cory sat on the sink wearing Ryder’s towel with her pacifier in his mouth.

Cory and Taylor’s fellow Teen Mom stars took to the comments with their reactions to the adorable clip. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Brianna Jaramillo wrote, “This is the best one yet [red heart emoji].” Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus commented, “Lmfaoooooooooooooo [sic]” with six crying emojis and six laughing with tears emojis. Ryder’s mother, Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd, also commented with three laughing with tears emojis and wrote, “This is hilarious.”

Of course, Cory, Taylor and Cheyenne, 27, are all exercising extreme caution amid the coronavirus pandemic since Ryder has a rare congenital condition called VLCAD deficiency. It’s “a condition in which the body is unable to properly breakdown certain fats (called very long-chain fatty acids) into energy, particularly during periods without food (fasting),” According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). “Signs and symptoms can occur during infancy, childhood or adulthood depending on the form of the condition and may include low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), lack of energy, and muscle weakness.”

Because of her VLCAD, Ryder is at risk for experiencing major complications with just a common cold or fever, which is why her parents are making sure she’s home and safe to prevent her coming into contact with the coronavirus. “Keeping my mini close with everything going on …” Cheyenne captioned a photo of her and her daughter on Friday, March 13.