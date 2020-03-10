Going through a breakup is never easy, but Amber Portwood revealed she had a particularly tough time after her split from Andrew Glennon. Speaking with Us Weekly, the Teen Mom OG star shared she went through a “really, really dark period for a couple of months” after their July 2019 blowup led to a breakdown in their relationship. In addition to the emotional baggage, it also took a physical toll.

“I lost about 35 pounds in less than three months,” Amber, 29, said. “My hair was falling out. When I say I went into shock, I literally, my body went in shock. I didn’t sleep for almost two weeks. I had to get out of that state of mind.”

The mom of two said it was “definitely a deep depression,” comparing it to her other low points. “Through prison and everything I’ve been through, it was one of the worst times of my life, and when you go through something like that, you have to learn from your mistakes,” she said.

On July 4, 2019, the couple butted heads over a firework show and how to get there. Soon, the altercation escalated to the point of a physical fight. Though Amber denied that there were any weapons involved, she didn’t deny that she hit Andrew, 35, with a shoe. The incident led to her arrest on charges of domestic battery, her split and her ex filing for sole custody of their son.

In a clip for the new season of the show, the MTV mom shared she wishes she had done things differently. “The No. 1 regret that I have is that I did not walk out of the house that night. Now I look back and I’m so ashamed because all I keep thinking about is, ‘Amber, you should have walked out of the house,’” she said in a Teen Mom OG preview. “There are limits to somebody with mental health disorders. There’s only so much somebody like me can handle and people like me will understand that. … I just have a lot of guilt of not being aware of myself more than I should have.”

Thankfully, it seems she’s doing better now. In November 2019, Amber revealed she was prioritizing her mental health by taking a hiatus from social media. In January 2020, the news broke that she’s seeing someone new, a man named Dimitri Garcia. “She’s just getting to know him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They’ve been spending time together at her place. He’s a breath of fresh air.”