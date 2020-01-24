Not much longer. Tori Roloff revealed new episodes of Little People, Big World are coming sooner than fans may have previously believed.

When Does Little People, Big World Come Back?

A fan asked the reality star, “When does the new season air?” and Tori, 28, responded on her Instagram Story on January 22, “This spring!!” That means the TLC series will return less than a year after the previous season ended in June 2019.

When Did the Show Last Air?

The final episode of season 19 of the reality series aired on June 4, according to TLC’s website. In it, Amy Roloff had to decide whether or not to buy her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, out of the family farm, or accept a buyout offer. After fans got a little confused by the arrangement the ex-couple settled on, Matt, 58, took to Instagram to set things straight on June 6.

“I have chosen to buy (and Amy has chosen to sell) me only one side of the farm at this time,” the grandfather wrote in a statement. “Not the original farmstead … not the side with the pumpkin patch or her house … for now she is only selling me her partial share of ownership in the side (DW) that I live on.”

The finale also involved health issues Tori’s husband, Zach Roloff, was facing.

What Will the New Season of Little People, Big World Be About?

A lot has happened since the show went off the air, even though the finale wasn’t all that long ago.

Just for starters, both Tori and her sister-in-law Audrey Roloff have each had a new baby since the season ended! Tori and Zach, 29, welcomed baby Lilah Ray on November 19, and Audrey, 28, and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, had their son, Bode James, on January 8.

There’s a chance the series could show either of those women being pregnant or even having their newest kiddos on a new season. Another installment may also continue the storyline about Zach’s health.

Plus, Amy moved away from the farm into a new home ahead of her wedding with fiancé Chris Marek. She shared a behind-the-scenes look from her move on December 22 — although Matt revealed a month later on January 22 that she hadn’t “totally” moved out of the farmhouse just yet.

We can’t wait to see the Roloffs back on our TV screens!