There’s still work to do. Matt Roloff revealed in an Instagram comment that his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, hasn’t totally moved off of Roloff Farms just yet.

Matt, 58, shared a photo of himself at a convention of sorts and wrote, “A super quick overnight round trip to Las Vegas to attend the international builders show #ibs2020. What an amazing array of new products for home builders. #lovethesehugetradeshows.” In the comments, a fan asked, “Now that Amy has moved, who will live in the big house?” The Little People, Big World star replied on January 22, “Amy hasn’t quite gotten completely moved out yet. After she does we will figure out a plan.”

Previously, Amy, 55, shared a behind-the-scenes look at her move away from the farmhouse with her followers on Instagram on December 22.

“Hey everyone! Today’s the day,” the reality star said in a video clip on her Story. “Sunday. I am moving. Packers are here. They’ve done all the big stuff. And if you can see around, not only on my counter but all over the house, I have lots to pack. I’m packing up all of my mugs — I collect a lot of mugs — anyway. I am moving today!”

But to be fair, she did add, “Half of it’s going to be staying in the house.” So that might have just been the first wave of moving things to Amy’s new home. It’s not like she has an apartment she has to get out of before she pays double rent — hopefully, Matt is giving her some time to get it all moved and to get settled in.

Amy shared photos from the first Christmas she celebrated in her new house with her fiancé, Chris Marek, on December 25. “A very Merry Christmas Day to you all!” she wrote at the time. “Chris and I celebrated Christmas in the new house! New memories and adventure together.”

“What a change to be someplace new,” the author and cook added. “And I’ll look forward to making dinner and having most of my kids and grandkids over!”

Amy told fans in October that she was still living on the farm but on the hunt for her new home. It seems like she’s found it, and she has plenty of time to get all moved in and to make new memories with her family there.