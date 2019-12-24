She’s really doing it! Amy Roloff shared a behind-the-scenes look at her move away from her Roloff Farms house with her followers on Instagram on December 22.

“Hey everyone! Today’s the day,” Amy, 55, said in a video clip on her Story. “Sunday. I am moving. Packers are here. They’ve done all the big stuff. And if you can see around, not only on my counter but all over the house, I have lots to pack. I’m packing up all of my mugs — I collect a lot of mugs — anyway. I am moving today!” She credited local movers with helping her out in a caption and made sure to show off the piles of things just waiting to be packed away.

“Half of it’s going to be staying in the house,” Amy explained, so maybe this isn’t the final moving day for the Little People, Big World star? “Today’s the day — I am moving!” she concluded, before making a face and adding, “Oh boy.”

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

Previously, a fan asked the reality star in October, “Are you still living on the farm?” At the time, Amy confirmed, “Yes but not for long [we’ll] see what Matt and I can decide on about the farmhouse.”

Other fans had similar questions, with one person asking, “Did she move already?” Amy responded, “Not yet but it’s near.” Plus, someone else wrote, “Amy how is house-hunting going?” and she answered, “I finally found one I can make my home for a while. Woohoo!” It’s possible that’s where the reality TV mom moved all her stuff the other day!

Most Little People, Big World fans may know that Amy and her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, worked out a buyout arrangement for her share of the farm since the two are divorced. In an Instagram post back in June, Matt, 58, said of the deal, “I have chosen to buy (and Amy has chosen to sell) me only one side of the farm at this time. Not the original farmstead … not the side with the pumpkin patch or her house … for now she is only selling me her partial share of ownership in the side (DW) that I live on.”

Matt said Amy would stay in the house until she decided to leave — and it looks like it may finally be that time. We are excited to see where the accomplished cook ends up!