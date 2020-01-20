Brad and Jen’s Reunion! Brad’s Speech! See What Else You May Have Missed at the 2020 SAG Awards

The 2020 SAG Awards was a night we will never forget since it was full of amazing reunions — hello, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston! — hilarious and emotional speeches and celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, Leonardo DiCaprio and more who slayed the red carpet.

The most viral moment from the star-studded event — which took place on Sunday, January 19, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles — was when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston made all of our dreams come true as they *finally* reunited in public, and it was everything we could have hoped for.

After the former flames won their respective awards — the handsome hunk, 56, took home the award for Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood while the 50-year-old was recognized for her work in The Morning Show — they were spotted sharing a sweet moment backstage. In photos obtained by In Touch, the two had a nice chat, and Brad even held on to Jen’s left hand as she started to walk away.

The brunette beauty was “floating on cloud 9” after she saw her ex-husband, an eyewitness told In Touch exclusively, and she “couldn’t stop smiling” in the press room shortly afterward. “She was cracking jokes with reporters,” the insider added. “Reporters were commenting that this was the happiest they’ve ever seen her, the best mood they ever witnessed from the typical press-shy, more closed off Jen.”

Another moment that had everyone in stitches was when Brad joked about his dating life after he was handed his statue on stage. “I gotta add this to my Tinder profile,” he said in the beginning of his speech. The actor continued to talk about the role in the Quentin Tarantino film and even alluded how it hit close to home. “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife … big stretch,” he quipped, seemingly referring to his rocky marriage to Angelina Jolie.

While we love Brad and Jen content, there were some other viral moments including people fawning over Meryl Streep’s outfit and Alex Borstein’s F-bomb airing on live television. Whoops! Keep scrolling through the gallery below to see what else you may have missed.