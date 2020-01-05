Looking Fab! See Your Favorite Stars on the Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet

Bringing their A-game! So many celebrities looked fabulous on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes Awards in Hollywood on Sunday, January 5. Of course, we can’t wait for Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lopez to shine later on in the evening.

This year, the Friends alum, 50, made her return to television by starring in Apple TV+’s series The Morning Show opposite Reese, 43, and clearly, the Academy noticed her amazing acting skills. Jen is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama while the Legally Blonde star is nominated in the same category for the HBO show Big Little Lies. Reese’s other friend and colleague Nicole Kidman is also nominated as well.

Additionally, singer Jennifer, 50, also had a spectacular year — she got engaged to Alex Rodriguez, went on a tour in honor of her big birthday and starred in Hustlers alongside Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart. Now, J. Lo is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture and has some pretty big competition as Margot Robbie, Laura Dern, Annette Bening and Kathy Bates are also competing for the prestigious award.

After the “On the Floor” songstress heard the amazing news, she immediately took to Instagram to explain how she was feeling. “Could not be prouder to be recognized by the #HFPA,” she wrote in early December. “Ramona was a complicated character, and it was an honor and challenge to bring her to life. Hustlers was a labor of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of badass women. I am proud and honored to represent them and this film!!!! @GoldenGlobes #HustlersMovie #Ramona. Thank you so much, Hollywood Foreign Press Association!!!”

We also can’t forget about the talented gentlemen as well. This year, Leonardo DiCaprio, Eddie Murphy, Tom Hanks and Brad Pitt were also recognized for their hard work. However, the most interesting part about the ceremony is that Brad and Jen — who divorced in 2005 — might be in the same room publicly for the first time in years. Of course, fans are eager to see what happens between the two.

These days, the former flames seem to be in a great place. So much so, Jen invited Brad, 56, to her Christmas party in December. “They’re obviously on friendly terms, and the more time that passes, the closer they seem to be getting,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “Brad had made amends with Jen.”

We can’t wait to see who wins! Scroll through the gallery below to see all the dazzling outfits.