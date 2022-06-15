Sharna Burgess revealed the thoughtful text she sent to Megan Fox after getting together with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, saying she wanted to “support” the Transformers actress “in any way.”

“After we’d been dating for about four or five months I was like, ‘Can I get Megan’s number? I’d love to text her…’” the Dancing with the Stars pro, 36, said during an episode of Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files” on Wednesday, June 15. “I’d love to reach out and say, ‘Hey, I’m around your kids all the time, if you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know. If there is any way I can support you in being part of this situation, let me know.’”

In the episode, Brian, 48, and Sharna answered questions about their relationship, discussing dating without labels and finding love after marriage. The couple also discussed coparenting with Megan, 36. Sharna explained that Megan has expressed gratitude for how the pro dancer treats her kids Noah (born 2012), Bodhi (born 2014) and Journey (born 2016), whom she shares with the former Beverly Hills 90210 actor.

“I think she really appreciated that, she said ‘thank you,’ and she’s thanked me for being great with her kids, too,” Sharna said in the episode.

Megan and Brian confirmed their split in May 2020 after nearly a decade of marriage. At the time, Brian confirmed their breakup on his podcast, “Brian Austin Green,” saying Megan felt she needed to explore being on her own after being away filming for several weeks. They then decided it would be better to divorce to avoid a “volatile situation.”

“I was shocked and I was upset about it. But I can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset at her because that’s, she didn’t ask to feel that way, it wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt,” Brian said in the May 2020 podcast episode. Their divorce was finalized in October 2021 almost a year after Megan initially filed in November 2020.

Brian moved on with Sharna after being partnered with her during season 30 of DWTS. The pair are now expecting baby No. 1 together. Sharna touched on what it’s like to date Megan Fox’s ex during the podcast, explaining that she tries not to compare herself.

“You can’t walk into a new situation with someone and expect them to leave behind everything that they’re experiencing or have been through. Brian had a whole life with another person and babies… I wanted to know him, to support him, to love him… but there is no comparison, and why would you compare?” Sharn said in the episode. “That obviously didn’t work for a reason. For me to compare myself to that or to bring that into this relationship doesn’t make sense.”