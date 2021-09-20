PDA Alert! See All of the Cutest Photos of Brian Austin Green and DWTS’ Sharna Burgess

It takes two to tango! Brian Austin Green and professional dancer Sharna Burgess make a perfect pair on social media, but hopefully, no one will be stepping on anyone’s toes during season 30 of Dancing With the Stars.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 heartthrob and the DWTS pro haven’t been able to keep their hands off of each other since November 2020. By December, Sharna was hinting she had found someone very special.

“It’s been really awesome,” Sharna told Us Weekly at the time. “I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”

“How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?” the Australian joked — but based on her and Brian’s PDA-packed Instagram posts, that’s exactly what happened.

By January 2021, the actor and the ballroom dancer went official when Sharna shared a steamy picture of the pair kissing on a balcony during a vacation in Hawaii. Their romantic getaway made the couple realize how good they were for each other.

“Their vacation to Hawaii has brought them closer. While they’ve become Instagram official, people don’t see how close they’ve actually become since their meeting,” a source told Us Weekly in January 2021. “Those who know them can see them being together for the long haul and getting super serious.”

According to Brian, the relationship partially became serious so quickly due to quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it helps people talk a little bit more and connect a little bit more because you don’t have the physical ways of doing it,” the Desperate Housewives alum told KTLA about dating during the pandemic. “You don’t have places to go and other distractions. It helps focus the situation a little more, which I think was really helpful. And Sharna was completely open to it, and so was I, so it’s been a good situation so far.”

Sharna revealed that Brian is her “end game,” so it is safe to say fans will be rooting them on in life and on the DWTS stage.

Keep scrolling to see the cutest couple photos of Brian and Sharna.