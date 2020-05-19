Speaking out. Brian Austin Green confirmed his split from Megan Fox while reacting to her outing with Machine Gun Kelly on a candid new episode of his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast which dropped on Monday, May 18.

The 90210 actor, 46, said he and the Jennifer’s Body star, 34, have been taking time apart since late 2019, telling listeners he’ll always “love” her even though they have chosen to go their separate ways. Brian even made sure to address the “cryptic” post he shared over the weekend, which some fans interpreted as his response to the recent photos of Megan and the “Bad Things” rapper, 30, spending time together.

“It wasn’t meant to be cryptic in the way it was read and received,” he explained, noting she was introduced to MGK (real name: Colson Baker) on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. “I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him. They’re friends at this point,” he added. “From what she’s expressed, he’s just a really nice, genuine guy.”

“I trust her judgment,” he added. “I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or I was a victim in any way.” Brian said he couldn’t sleep the night prior because he worried about the backlash Megan and MGK would face.

The actor also discussed the dream he had prior to their split, revealing his concerns about Megan returning home from filming and being “distant.” He said this became a reality upon her arrival, but he didn’t judge her for it.

“It wasn’t a choice she made,” the doting daddy further explained. “That’s the way she felt.” Brian mentioned they’ve been together for 15 years and married for a decade, having welcomed three “amazing” children together.

Even though they are no longer together romantically, Brian said they have the utmost respect for each other and will continue to celebrate holidays as a family.

“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change,” he tearfully shared. “There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

On the bright side, it’s clear they will remain amicable post-split.