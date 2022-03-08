Not holding back! Sharna Burgess responded to fans’ questions comparing her to Megan Fox, saying, “I don’t.”

Sharna, 36, took to Instagram on Monday, March 7, to hold a Q&A session with her followers. Someone asked the controversial question, “How do you deal with following in Megan fox’s footsteps?” The Dancing With the Stars pro answered, “Normally I wouldn’t answer these types of questions, but I think many women struggle with comparing themselves to a partner’s ex. Or to other women in general.”

Courtesy of Sharna Burgess/Instagram

“That’s because society has made out that we are a bitchy and competitive gender, that we can’t possibly be happy with who we are without wanting that ‘she’ (whoever that is to you) has,” she continued. “We are measured by our looks and our weight more than we are weighted by anything else. So my answer to you is simple … I don’t.”

The Australian native went public with dating actor Brian Austin Green in December 2020 on a PDA-packed Hawaiian vacation. Brian, 48, was married to actress Megan Fox from 2010 to 2021. Megan, 35, and Brian were a part of a tumultuous, on-again, off-again relationship for years. After the pair split, the Jennifer’s Body star moved on to dating her now-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

“She is her own self and an amazing woman. As I am my own self and an amazing woman,” Sharna wrote. “This notion that you ‘follow in the footsteps’ of your partner’s ex is dangerous. If you live by that idea, then it will lead you to the same result. The relationship ending.”

The ballroom dancer wrote to her fans, “You are a unique one-of-a-kind woman, don’t follow in anyone’s footsteps, make your own path. Create the path YOU want,” she continued. “And remember that women are incredible powerful creatures. We do not need to tear down others to make ourselves feel stronger. But helping each other, respecting each other and lifting each other up is what truly makes us unstoppable. A community of women around you is a gift.”

Sharna is due to have a baby boy with Brian in July. The pair announced their pregnancy in February 2022, and their little one will be Brian’s fourth child. Megan and Brian share three children together, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5.