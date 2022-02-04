Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess are expecting baby No. 1 together! The pair shared their news in a beachside photo shoot in which Green, 48, cradled her pregnant baby bump.



The Dancing With the Stars pro, 36, and the Beverly Hills, 90210 star are expanding their family, as Brian already shares children — Journey, River, Bodhi Ransom and Noah Shannon — with ex Megan Fox, in addition to son Kassius from a previous relationship.

The news comes on the heels of the Transformers actress’ January 12 engagement announcement to fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

Brian and Megan, 35, were married from June 2010 to October 2021. Despite their divorce, the actor and his ex-wife “put their differences aside” to coparent their children, an insider told In Touch in July 2021.

“Brian and Megan had some issues about coparenting, mainly to do with who their kids were surrounded by,” the insider says. “It’s still a work in progress, but they’re getting better. The good thing is that their kids like Sharna and MGK.”

MEGA

Sharna and Brian started dating in November 2020 but only made their relationship Instagram official in January 2021. By the end of that year, Sharna dubbed her relationship with Brian as “endgame” in a separate Instagram post, which she included a black-and-white photo of them. They even participated on DWTS together in season 30 of the competition.



At first, the Masked Dancer judge didn’t want their romance to have too much public exposure. She opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how they dated during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.



“That anonymity, that little secret that was just ours,” she recalled. We kept that for as long as we could. It was a different way of dating. We really took our time. We took four or five dates before we even kissed. It was truly about getting to know the human being, because that’s where we are both at in our lives. I’m not really dating for fun, I’m dating for serious. I want to get to know you on the inside.”

By October 2021, Brian publicly expressed his love for his lady by uploading a photo of him and Sharna looking at each other lovingly. “[One] year of accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before,” Brian wrote in the caption on October 16.

The next day, he even shared a sweet video created by fan account @brianandsharnafans, which was captioned “Happy one year” and included countless selfies of the two of them in warm embraces.

Not only that, but the Anger Management actor also enjoys showering Sharna with compliments, such as when he called her “beautiful” in a separate Instagram post on October 26.

Reps for Brian and Sharna did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.