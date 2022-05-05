Impressive! While Ray J has made headlines for his sex tape with Kim Kardashian over the years, he made a name for himself as a singer and actor well before the tape leaked. The musician’s net worth is a whopping $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Early Career

Ray J – who was born William Ray Norwood Jr. – signed with Elektra Records and began to record his debut album Everything You Want in 1995. The album was released in March 1997, though he was dropped from the label that same year.

Despite being dropped from the label, Ray J, 41, continued to pursue his music career as he worked on the Dr. Dolittle soundtrack in 1998 and produced for the toy company Mattel. He went on to release the studio albums This Ain’t a Game (2001), Raydiation (2005) and All I Feel (2008).

In 2004, the singer began his own recording label Knockout Entertainment. The label released music for artists such as his sister Brandy, Shorty Mack and Ray J himself. Throughout his career, Ray J has also collaborated with other well-known artists including R. Kelly, Timbaland, Lil Kim and The Neptunes.

Shutterstock

Acting Career

In addition to a music career, Ray J has pursued acting opportunities. He starred alongside Brandy, 43, on the UPN sitcom Moesha from 1991 until 2001, while Ray J also had a main role on Season 5 of UPN’s One on One from 2005 until 2006.

As for film, the “Sexy Can I” hitmaker has acted in movies such as Steel (1997), A Day in the Life (2009) and Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! (2015).

Sex Tape Scandal

Ray J and Kim, 41, dated back in 2003, while their sex tape leaked years later in 2007. The infamous tape – which skyrocketed Kim and her family to fame – was discussed on the early seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It has once again become a popular topic on the Kardashian family’s new Hulu show.

During one episode, the skims founder explained that her ex-husband Kanye West made great strides to get the tape back for her and their children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

“I want to shield them from this as much as I can,” Kim explained. “And if I had the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like, that is the most important thing to me and I’m just, like, so emotional because of it,” she added. “It just means a lot to me.”

After the episode aired, Ray J insisted that the Kardashians plotline was fake. “All of this is a lie smh. Can’t let them do this anymore. So untrue,” the Love and Hip-Hop star commented under a clip of the Hulu show that was posted by Hollywood Unlocked on April 28.

Ray J continued to share his side of the story when he leaked alleged Instagram direct messages between him and Kim regarding their infamous 2007 sex tape.

The “One Wish” artist told the Daily Mail in May 2022 that he initially broached the subject of releasing a sex tape, but Kim “jumped on the idea” and allegedly had her mother, Kris Jenner, orchestrate the arrangement with the adult film distributor.

“I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak,” Ray J claimed. “It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

The Mississippi native went on to claim their contract was for three videos. Only one video was ever released, though the TV personality allegedly remained in possession of the others.

“She kept them all … I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship,” Ray J alleged. “I never had a single one at my house – she had them at her house. She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoebox under her bed.”