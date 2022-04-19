Kim Kardashian’s past leaked sex tape got thrown in her face while undergoing jury selection during the Kardashian-Jenner trial against Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

In attempts to weed out the biased potential jurors, 76 people — who were separated into two groups — were asked a series of questions on Monday, April 18, to see if they were fit to serve in the trial. One man, in particular, brought up Kim’s sex tape that was leaked in 2007.

“I have watched [Kim] Kardashian’s sex tape, and I don’t think I can be impartial on this case,” a man in his 50s or 60s explained after revealing that he has never watched an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, according to Page Six who was present at the proceedings.

The comment caused the remaining potential jurors to laugh and cause commotion in the room.

He then proceeded to repeat to the judge that he could not properly serve as a member on the jury because he would keep “replaying that sex tape over and over again” in his head.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kim, 41, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner were in the courtroom as the comment was made, and the family didn’t seem too happy at the uneasy remarks toward the KKW founder.

Kris, 66, started to shake her head as the man kept elaborating that he watched the sex tape as the Good American founder, 37, comforted Kim by smoothing out her hair. The SKIMS founder, however, kept her composure by staring straight ahead of her before she and her sisters left the courtroom.

A third group of 24 potential jurors will be questioned by attorneys on Tuesday, April 19, in hopes to gather a full jury for the trial.

Blac Chyna, 33, filed a lawsuit against the Kar-Jenners for alleged abuse, defamation and cancellation of her and Rob’s E! series, Rob & Chyna. The online model alleges that Rob, 35, with whom she shares daughter Dream, 5, physically abused her.

She also claimed that the sisters are the reason their show was canceled and is seeking $100 million in total financial loss.

“The sisters are clearly concerned and uncomfortable for our brother’s safety,” an October 2016 email from Khloé to E! producers Jeff Olde and Farnaz Farjam read.

The Hulu stars, however, fired back at the claims by filing a lawsuit against The Real Blac Chyna star for allegedly using physical force in an attack against Rob, who was not in attendance at the jury selection. Additionally, the family claims that the influencer has other reliable sources of income, like her OnlyFans account.