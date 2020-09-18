Kanye West returned to Twitter with a concerning message hours after his account was temporarily deactivated. The “Fade” rapper expressed his fears of having daughter North no longer in his custody in the now-deleted post.

“Northy, I am going to war and putting my life on the line and if I am murdered don’t ever let white media tell you I wasn’t a good man … When people threaten to take you out of my life, just know I love you,” he tweeted on Friday, September 18, along with a portrait of the 7-year-old smiling while holding up peace signs.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Yeezy fashion designer, 43, went on to vent about the faults of the music industry in another series of messages and touched on his past feud with Jay-Z, following his previous posts about royalties.

“Don’t let the system pit us against each other … JAY-Z IS MY BROTHER … I have eternal love for all [artists] that have been through and are still trapped [in] this crooked system. Jay doesn’t get his own masters back for 10 years,” he alleged, revealing his plans to take action. “I will see to it that we all get our masters.”

West previously called out record labels Universal and Sony on September 16, stating he will stop making new music until he owns the rights to his masters and is released from several contracts. At the time, the father of four shocked fans by posting a video of himself urinating on one of his 21 Grammy awards to make a point.

“Trust me … I won’t stop,” the “Flashing Lights” lyricist captioned the clip. “This moment is going to change the music industry for good,” West followed up in another tweet while sharing paperwork from his various contracts. “I feel so humbled and blessed that God has put me in a strong enough position to do this … Everyone keep praying … it’s working.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

After catching wind of the video West posted, his mother-in-law Kris Jenner was “appalled” he went that far, an insider previously told In Touch. “The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line. They are very concerned and Kim [Kardashian] can’t make excuses for him any longer. She’s at the end of her rope. Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful.”

Kardashian, 39, has yet to speak out about his latest tweets, but she previously issued a statement after West took aim at her and Jenner, 64, back in July. The KKW beauty mogul addressed her husband’s bipolar disorder and said, “it is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole,” the reality star added. “However, we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most.”