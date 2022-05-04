His side of the story. Singer Ray J leaked alleged Instagram direct messages between him and Kim Kardashian regarding their infamous 2007 sex tape, Kim Kardashian, Superstar, as a way to defend his name amid the family’s new Hulu show. The singer also claimed he signed a contract with the reality star and her mother, Kris Jenner, before the film was released by Vivid Entertainment.

The “One Wish” artist, 41, told Daily Mail that he initially broached the subject of releasing a sex tape, but Kim, 41, “jumped on the idea” and allegedly had Kris, 66, orchestrate the arrangement with the adult film distributor.

“I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak,” Ray J claimed, combatting past rumors that he is the one who released the tape. “It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

The Mississippi native said their contract was for three videos. While only one video was ever released, Kim allegedly remained in possession of the others.

“She kept them all … I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship,” Ray J claimed. “I never had a single one at my house – she had them at her house. She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoebox under her bed.”

Although Ray J and Kim dated back in 2003, talk about their sex tape resurfaced thanks to the reality TV brood’s Hulu series, The Kardashians.

The “Wait a Minute” artist reached out to his ex via Instagram after she suggested on the show that he might have a video of him “sticking a dildo in my ass.”

Ray J said her claims made him sound “like a rapist” and begged her to stop making him sound like “a loser” for the sake of his children.

“The whole lie you and Kris lane since the beginning … You’ve taken this too far,” Ray J wrote in the alleged DM. “Your mom controlled this whole sex tape deal … Why are you trying to ruin me when you know I was just a player in this? You have to stop believing your own lies.”

Kim allegedly wrote back saying the dildo comment was “clearly a sarcastic joke” but acknowledged that they both want to “move on.”

“I want you to know that I wish nothing but the best for you. This has hurt us both in so many ways,” Kim’s alleged message read. “I’m sorry to hear how this has affected you — it wasn’t my intention.”

Fans watched as the KKW Beauty founder told her family that ex-husband Kanye West claimed to have met Ray J at an airport in Los Angeles to retrieve unreleased footage of the former couple’s adult film during an April episode of The Kardashians. The Yeezy founder, 44, then delivered it back to Kim in New York City, before she hosted Saturday Night Live.

“I’m so emotional … It just means a lot to me,” the Skims creator, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kanye, said through tears during the episode. “I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids … I want to shield them from as much as I can. And if I had the power to — or if Kanye has the power to — that is just the most important thing to me.”

That being said, Ray J later claimed the story was false after the episode aired.

“All of this is a lie SMH. [I] can’t let them do this anymore – so untrue,” the “Sexy Can I” artist wrote via Twitter while commenting on a post from the podcast “Hollywood Unlocked.”

However, he clarified his comments to Daily Mail. “When I put on the comments that all of this is a lie, I didn’t mean Kanye coming to meet with me about some second sex tape,” he explained. “I mean all of this is all a lie. From the beginning of us putting this sex tape out, this has been the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment.”

Prior to the episode airing, Kanye elaborated on the story and discussed meeting Ray J during an appearance on “Hollywood Unlocked.”

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night. I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 in the morning,” the “Runaway” rapper said during the January interview. He noted that the reality starlet burst into tears after he retrieved the tape “because it represents how much she’s been used” and how “people just saw her as a commodity.”

A spokesperson for Kim said there was “nothing sexual” on the video at the time, simply footage of the plane ride to Mexico and their outings during the same trip.

A rep for Kim did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.