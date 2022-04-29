Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Ray J is denying that Kanye West repossessed the remaining footage of their sex tape that was leaked years ago.

During the Thursday, April 28 episode of The Kardashians, West arrived in New York the day that Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live to hand deliver her the hard drive that contained the home video that was first leaked in 2007.

“All of this is a lie smh. Can’t let them do this anymore. So untrue,” the Love and Hip-Hop star commented under a clip of the Hulu show that was posted by Hollywood Unlocked on Thursday, April 28.

In the scene, the KKW founder was hysterically crying when revealing to her close friends and family that her now ex-husband flew to Los Angeles and back to meet up with Ray J and retrieved the tape.

“He got my sex tape back,” she said while opening up a suitcase filled with computer gadgets. “He flew home and got the computer … it was on the hard drive. He met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me.”

During a confessional, Kardashian explained that the “Runaway” rapper not only made great strides to get the tape back for her but also for their children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

“I want to shield them from this as much as I can,” the beauty mogul explained. “And if I had the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like, that is the most important thing to me and I’m just, like, so emotional because of it,” she added. “It just means a lot to me.”

Kardashian and Ray J dated in 2003 and made their adult film during that time. After the tape was leaked 15 years ago, the SKIMS founder quickly emerged into the spotlight. Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered later that year in October 2007, and the tape was a focal point of discussion in the show.

“I shot the tape … and she kept the tape,” the “Sexy Can I” artist said in a 2008 interview with HipHopHollywood. He then proceeded to claim that the film got lost when Kardashian was moving households.

“I believe her, you know. But I mean, you know, in this business, you know, it’s hard to trust anybody,” he added. “I had trust in her, she had trust in me and, um, she’s a good person.”

