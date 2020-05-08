Life at home hasn’t been easy for Ray J and his family of four. In Touch confirmed his wife, Princess Love, filed for divorce on Tuesday, May 5. Sadly, their split doesn’t come as a surprise. According to the TMZ, they have been living apart since February after the two got into a heated argument that put a major strain on their relationship in November 2019. While we are sad to see them part ways, we’re hoping it was for the best. Scroll below to meet the members of Ray J’s family.

Meet His Wife: Princess Love

Princess Love, 35, is most well-known for her recurring role of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Before she graced the small screen, she was an adult dancer in Los Vegas. Additionally, she is the owner and founder of Prella Cosmetics and has previously worked as a model.

She and Ray J, 39, first linked up when she was still with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013. She officially became an item with the “Sexy Can I” singer in 2014. The couple later wed in 2016 and have experienced highs and lows ever since.

In January, Ray J exclusively told In Touch he and Princess were at a “stand still,” adding, “In relationships, you know you go through ups and downs, and so I think we just have to make sure going through the ups and going through the downs, that in this time we stick together to make sure that the kids are safe and happy and comfortable, and find the rhythm.”

Courtesy of Princess Love/ Instagram

He Has a Daughter

Ray J and Princess welcomed their daughter, Melody, in May 2018. Sadly, the little girl was allegedly present for her parents’ brawl in November 2019. Princess claimed Ray left her and Melody “in Las Vegas” after attending the BET Soul Train Music Awards. The mother was eight months pregnant with baby No. 2 at the time. A rep for the artist said the allegations were not “factual” to Us Weekly. He later released a video message stating “I am my family. I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family,” adding, “To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter was just sad, man.”

And a Son

Soon after their disagreement, the parents welcomed their son, Epik, on December 30. “Becoming a father to Melody was the greatest day of my life, to now relive this feeling of being a father to Epik is the ultimate feeling in the world,” the singer told Us Weekly at the time. “I am so blessed to have a son and a daughter. My life is complete. Thank you to Princess for everything. I love my family so much.”

Although they were happy to add a new addition to their family, it wasn’t enough to keep their relationship together. Princess filed for divorce four months after giving birth. We hope everything works out for the best.