How exactly was 90 Day Fiancé star David Murphey able to give Lana so much money? After the Before the 90 Days star revealed on the season 4 tell-all he’s dropped probably $300,000 on visiting Ukraine and talking to women from the country, fans can’t help but wonder just how much he’s worth — and what exactly his job is. While the exact details of his net worth are unclear, his social media profiles give us some clues.

According to David’s LinkedIn account, he works as an “SR Systems Programmer” for Clark County in Nevada. Glassdoor reports the average salary for that kind of position is $98,784 — and since David is close to retirement, he’s probably making well into six figures. The high end of salaries hovers around $130,000, which might explain how the Nevada native has so much cash to spend. Users on Glassdoor also hint the retirement package for city employees is “nice,” which probably factors into why David doesn’t seem to be worried about saving money so late in his career.

On Instagram, he also calls himself a “future full-time traveler.” On the show, he revealed his plans to sell his home and belongings and buy an RV, which would help him fulfill that dream. The model he was looking at in the first episode was almost $400,000 — which suggests his house is worth at least that much, if not more. According to Zillow, the median home value in the area is just about $300,000, and though David isn’t exactly living in a mansion, his place isn’t too shabby, either.

On the tell-all, he also shared he has no problem paying up to talk to Lana on the website where they met. “I pay to be on the websites to avoid being scammed, and I can easily afford it,” he said. “It’s not a poor man’s game.”

But despite all the money he’s poured into his relationship, it seems things might not work out for David and Lana. Though the couple got engaged on Before the 90 Days, he hinted on the virtual reunion they’re taking a break right now. “She told me a couple weeks ago that all she wanted was a white picket fence and a simple life with me, traveling in the RV. She loves that idea, but right now, today, I think we’re not together,” he said. “That’s not saying we won’t be together in the future, but we’re not together [now].”