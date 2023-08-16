Sending a message? Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans seemingly slammed her husband, David Eason, in a social media post shortly after their son, Jace, was found after being reported as a runaway.

Jenelle, 31, shared a message to her Facebook account on Wednesday, August 16, which read, “You know why kids don’t listen? It’s because their dad didn’t listen either.”

“LOL JK [sic],” Jenelle wrote alongside the post. One day prior, David informed online users that his and Jenelle’s 14-year-old son “is fine.”

“He has been found, everyone needs to calm down!” David wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, August 15. “I was the first one looking for him, so get off my case!”

Shortly afterward, the MTV personality insisted in an Instagram video that he had “been out here running through the f—king woods for a half hour trying to find him.”

“Yeah, I’ve been sitting in the air conditioning trying to cool ‘cause I almost had a f—king heat stroke trying to find this kid,” David said in the clip. “I do all the f—king work around here. I take care of everything around here. If you think I don’t just ‘cause of what someone might tell you when they’re mad, you’re f—king wrong.”

Earlier that day, Jace was reported as a runaway by the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Department. He was last seen leaving his school at around 2:45 p.m. that day, wearing a gray sweatshirt that read, “Classical Charter Schools of America. However, officers noted that Jace could have also been wearing a navy shirt at the time.

Hours later, Jace was found, In Touch confirmed. Jenelle then explained the reason why her son ran away.

“As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids too,” the reality TV star told TMZ in a statement. “We decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off, Jace is a good kid, and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children.”

Jace’s incident came shortly after Jenelle found herself embroiled in a heated social media exchange with David, in which she admitted to feeling “stuck” in their marriage. Additionally, the mother of three accused David of multiple shocking allegations. The couple share daughter Ensley together, while Jenelle shares son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith.

“You’re right, David Eason, I have depression because of you,” Jenelle wrote via Facebook on August 12. “I’ve been mentioning my feelings to the public for a few days now. Stolen debit cards, name calling, buying every toy you want in life and asking for another motorcycle for weeks now, planning and paying for all family trips, having lots of ‘fun’ IN MY OWN HOUSE when I was in [Tennessee] (2019) that I pay for, not coming home until late hours, hearing ‘no one likes you, that’s why you don’t have friends’ on top of lots of other negative things, constantly pushing you off of me because I don’t want you to touch me.”