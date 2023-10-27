Teen Mom 2 alums Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s “main focus” is Jenelle’s eldest son Jace and his “mental health” following news of Eason’s child abuse misdemeanor charge involving the 14-year-old, a rep for the couple exclusively tells In Touch.

“Everything else is secondary,” Janelle’s manager, August Keen, explains to In Touch on Thursday, October 26. “Currently loaded up with a serious legal team to deal with David’s charges, criminal charges and civil suits that Jenelle has filed.”

The rep adds that Jenelle, 31, is also “continuing to file against other entities” who are supposedly “responsible for twisting and spinning the facts and truth causing irreparable damage to Jenelle’s family and current business dealings.”

“We were asked to remain quiet for now by Jenelle’s legal team, and out of respect for Jace and his mental state and privacy by Jenelle,” her rep continues to In Touch. “But we will release more direct and truthful facts as we’re able too, according to Jenelle’s legal team recommendations and Jace’s journey of healing and growth.”

The statement from the MTV personalities follows headlines that Jenelle’s husband, 35, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse involving her eldest son on Tuesday, October 24. According to legal documents obtained by In Touch, Eason is accused of inflicting physical injury to Jace that caused “marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck.” The documents also claimed that Jace’s injuries weren’t sustained by accident.

Jenelle appeared to confirm the news later that day, writing via her Instagram Stories, “You would think police wouldn’t make a one-sided police investigation. They didn’t conduct interviews. Didn’t ask any information from the parents.”

The 16 & Pregnant alum emphasized that it seemed like a “biased situation like every time before,” but concluded, “I trusted the detective with all my heart. Forgot you can’t trust cops. Silly me. I do not trust anyone around me. Going MIA for a while.”

Authorities got involved following the teenager’s third runaway attempt in two months on September 28, where he was later hospitalized following visible marks reportedly being found on his neck and arm.

“CPS got involved when Jace was checked into [the] hospital,” Jenelle’s manager exclusively told In Touch on October 2, confirming that the teen received medical attention, adding, “Jace is still in the hospital yes, they are doing a mental health evaluation.”

The same day he was reported missing, it was also revealed that Columbus County Police visited Jenelle’s mother Barbara Evans’ home after Jenelle called 911 at 11:30 p.m. under the impression that her son was hiding with Barbara.

When authorities arrived and determined Jace was not there, Barbara, 70, reportedly revealed that Jace had run away because David allegedly assaulted him.

“Made contact with Barbara who advised [Jace] was not at the residence…” the police report stated, according to The Ashley. “She advised that she had spoken to [Jace] earlier in the evening when he called from an unknown number and told her about being assaulted by David Eason and that he ran away and was hiding.”

Jenelle publically defended her husband prior to his official charges, writing he had “the most patience I’ve ever seen” in an October 15 TikTok video.

“He is being accused of some horrible, horrible s–t that is not true. I was there, my kids were there, everyone was there. You guys have no idea about the details,” the mother of three explained. “It just makes me really sad for David. Because David is like, he’s just taking all of these punches, rolling with it, not saying s–t. I don’t blame him, and I feel really bad for him because my kids adore that man. My kids love that man so much.”

The teen — whom Jenelle shares with ex Andrew Lewis — was first reported missing by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department on August 15, but was later located “in the trees behind the school building,” according to his location on Snapchat.

He disappeared again on August 28, when Jenelle reported him missing and contacted the police after she hadn’t heard from her son for several hours. Jace was later found at a gas station about 10 minutes away from their home.

David is due in court for his misdemeanor charges on November 29, according to court records viewed by In Touch.