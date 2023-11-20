Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans’ son Jace Evans ran away from his grandmother Barbara Evans’ home, where he has been living for the past month.

Jace, 14, moved in with Barbara, 70, after he was removed from Jenelle, 31, and her husband David Eason’s home when the father of three was charged with misdemeanor child abuse in October. The charges were pressed after Jace ran away from his mother’s home for a third time in late September and accused David, 35, of assault.

While fans hoped that Jace’s problems would subside while living under Barbara’s roof, it appears that he is still facing troubles. Jace went missing from her home on November 17, according to The Ashley. Following a nearly two-day search by the police, Jenelle’s eldest child was found at 9:30 p.m. on November 18 and was admitted to the hospital.

“Jace was dealing with a lot. He was aware that if he got into trouble, he wouldn’t be able to stay at Barb’s,” a source told The Ashley, adding that he “wasn’t able to get on his proper medications while he was at Barbara’s, due to Jenelle still having the power to deny him access to certain meds.”

In response, Jenelle claimed that reports about her son are “not true” and that Jace’s medical information is “no one’s business” in a statement to In Touch.

“All medical decisions are not being made by neither my mother or myself at the moment,” Jenelle told In Touch. “I cannot comment about the details at the moment due to the ongoing court case.”

More than one week before Jace’s most recent disappearance, an insider told The U.S. Sun that he had not been in contact with Jenelle and David since he accused his stepfather of abuse.

“Jace has not spoken to Jenelle since the incident, and Jenelle hasn’t reached out to try to talk to him, either,” the source said on November 8. “He is still at Barbara’s, of course, and he’s enrolled in a new school. It sounds like Jace is doing well back with Barbara.”

Additional sources told TMZ that Jace was still under custody of CPS despite living with Barbara.

David was faced with the misdemeanor child abuse charge after CPS and Columbus County law enforcement concluded that Jace’s claims that he “assaulted” him were true. The incident occurred on September 28, which was the same day that Jace ran away from home for the third time in two months.

“The defendant unlawfully and willfully did being the parent of [Jace Evans], who was a child less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child,” the document obtained by In Touch on October 26 read. “The physical injury inflicted caused marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck and was inflicted by other than accidental means.”

David is scheduled to appear in court on November 29, according to the court docs.

After the abuse claims came to light, Jenelle took to social media on October 2 to deny allegations that David assaulted Jace. “This isn’t about David whether you want to blame him or not,” she said before taking aim at Barbara. “My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don’t hear from my side.”

Following the news that David was charged, Jenelle’s manager, August Keen, exclusively told In Touch that the couple’s “main focus” was Jace and his “mental health.”

“Everything else is secondary,” August explained. “Currently loaded up with a serious legal team to deal with David’s charges, criminal charges and civil suits that Jenelle has filed.”

The MTV alum’s rep added that the North Carolina native is “continuing to file against other entities” who were allegedly “responsible for twisting and spinning the facts and truth causing irreparable damage to Jenelle’s family and current business dealings.”

“We were asked to remain quiet for now by Jenelle’s legal team, and out of respect for Jace and his mental state and privacy by Jenelle,” the rep’s statement concluded. “But we will release more direct and truthful facts as we’re able too, according to Jenelle’s legal team recommendations and Jace’s journey of healing and growth.”