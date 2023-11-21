Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans’ son Jace Evans is now under the care of Child Protective Services (CPS) following his ​fourth runaway attempt, according to a report.

Jace, 14, ran away from his grandmother Barbara Evans’ home on Saturday, November 18, and was eventually found on Sunday, November 19, at 11:45 p.m. The teen has been living with Barbara, 70, after he ran away from Jenelle, 31, and her husband David Eason’s home three times in two months.

After he was found, Jace was admitted to the hospital and CPS now plans to place him in foster care, sources told TMZ on Tuesday, November 21.

The insiders added that Jace recently got into trouble when he was caught vaping at his school and Barbara punished him by taking his phone away. Jenelle and CPS reportedly told Barbara to not give Jace a phone in the first place, but the grandmother believed he could handle having one. Jace’s most recent runaway attempt was seemingly a reaction to the punishment.

The Ashley first reported that Jace went missing again on Monday, November 20. “Jace was dealing with a lot. He was aware that if he got into trouble, he wouldn’t be able to stay at Barb’s,” a source told the outlet, adding that he “wasn’t able to get on his proper medications while he was at Barbara’s, due to Jenelle still having the power to deny him access to certain meds.”

Jenelle later said in a statement to In Touch that the claims were “not true” and that her eldest son’s medical information is “no one’s business.”

“All medical decisions are not being made by neither my mother or myself at the moment,” the former reality star said. “I cannot comment about the details at the moment due to the ongoing court case.”

Jace began living with Barbara after he accused David, 35, of assault and the father of three became the subject of a CPS investigation. David was charged with misdemeanor child abuse in October following an incident that occurred on September 28, which was the same day that Jace ran away from their home for the third time.

“The defendant unlawfully and willfully did being the parent of [Jace Evans], who was a child less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child,” a document obtained by In Touch on October 26 stated. “The physical injury inflicted caused marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck and was inflicted by other than accidental means.”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

David – who married Jenelle in 2017 – is scheduled to appear in court on November 29, according to the court docs.

After Jace’s claims that David abused him came to light, Jenelle took to social media to deny her son’s allegations. “This isn’t about David whether you want to blame him or not,” she wrote on October 2. “My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don’t hear from my side.”