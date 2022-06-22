Trouble with the law. New Welcome to Plathville star Nathan Meggs, who is the brother of Olivia Plath (née Meggs), was arrested and charged for a DUI (driving under the influence) in Florida in March, In Touch can confirm.

Nathan, 19, was arrested in Tampa on March 11, according to the criminal report obtained by In Touch. “The defendant was observed unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, while the vehicle was turned on, at the gas pumps of a gas station,” Police Officer Parker wrote in the police report. “The defendant had vomited on himself, the odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his mouth, he was slurring his words, and he presented a noticeable sway. I asked the defendant ill could check his eyes and he agreed. The defendant had a lack of smooth pursuit and distinct and sustained nystagmus at maximum deviation. The defendant then agreed to perform field sobriety exercises and exhibited clues of impairment. The defendant provided a breath sample of .087/.088% BrAC.”

The Virginia native was taken into custody and booked for first degree misdemeanor DUI at the Orient Road Jail in Hillsborough county. He was released that same day after his brother-in-law and sister Olivia’s husband, Ethan Plath, posted a cash bond.

Nathan appeared in court on March 30 and entered a not guilty plea. The case is set for a jury trial and he is due in court for a virtual hearing on July 19.

The teen made his TLC debut on season 4 of Welcome to Plathville. The show follows the Plath family as they struggle with issues and tensions between mother Kim Plath and father Barry Plath and their adult children as they grow up and rebel against their strict and sheltered upbringing. Seasons 1, 2 and 3 heavily focused on the drama between Ethan’s wife, Olivia, and his parents. At the end of season 3, the couple agreed to move from Ethan’s family’s small hometown of Cairo, Georgia, to start a new life together in Tampa.

When season 4 returned in May, Nathan joined the cast as he moved from the Meggs family’s home state of Virginia to live with Ethan, 24, Olivia, 24, and Ethan’s sister, Moriah Plath, in the Florida city.

“This is my first time outside of my parents’ home,” Nathan said in his introduction on the season 4 premiere. “Dad and Mom were very strict growing up, I guess like the Plaths. After I finished all my school, I started thinking about, ‘OK, so I should move out.’ I had just turned 18, I was like, ‘Let’s go experience more life.’ And then Ethan and Olivia said, ‘Hey, we’re renting a place in Tampa, do you want to split rent with us?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m in.’ It was kind of like an overnight decision. I told mom and dad and the next night, I left.”

Meggs declined In Touch‘s request for comment.