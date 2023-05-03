Welcome to Plathville alum Kim Plath officially has a new boyfriend in her life, as she recently revealed amid her reopened DUI case. So, who is her new man, Ken Palmer, and when did the two meet?

When Did Kim Plath and Ken Palmer Start Dating?

According to legal documents obtained by In Touch on May 3, 2023, Plath identified Palmer as her boyfriend as part of her reopened case after being arrested for driving under the influence in October 2022 in connection to a June 2022 incident. The reality TV star filed an order on April 3, 2023, to dismiss the impoundment and immobilization of her vehicle.

Plath submitted an affidavit to the Wakulla County, Florida, court, claiming that the car she was driving during the June 2022 incident was totaled, adding that she has two other vehicles in her name, per the legal records. One of the two cars is being driven by Plath’s son, Isaac Plath, and the other vehicle is being driven by Palmer. Plath noted in the paperwork that she had cosigned Palmer’s car. However, the motion and hearing were canceled in the end, and the case was closed on April 14, 2023.

The TLC alum’s DUI case was initially closed in March 2023 after she was found guilty and ordered to pay a fine of $963, serve a nine-month probation period and perform 50 hours of community service, according to online records exclusively viewed by In Touch.

Plath and Palmer’s romance is still new, as dating rumors had swirled about the two online in February 2023. Her family members have not publicly addressed her relationship.

What Is Kim Plath’s Boyfriend Ken Palmer’s Job?

Palmer works at Siemens Corporation, an industrial manufacturing company. Multiple outlets also report that he works as an aviation instructor.

What Is Ken Palmer’s Net Worth?

Palmer’s net worth is not currently clear, but his busy working lifestyle is earning him a steady income. Per multiple outlets, aviation maintenance instructors in the state of Florida earn anywhere between $45,000 to $74,000 per year.

Where Does Ken Palmer Live?

Palmer most likely resides in Florida since he works in the sunshine state and Plath’s DUI case was reopened there.