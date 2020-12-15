The honeymoon stage! Welcome to Plathville star Micah Plath spilled details about his dating life and new love interest, Caroline, in a candid interview on Monday, December 14. The TLC personality revealed how they first connected, where they stand now and more. Learn all about the brunette beauty, below!

Is Micah Off the Dating Market?

Micah said it’s “tough” to determine his current relationship status while appearing virtually on The Domenick Nati Show amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I don’t want to go into a whole lot of detail because I’m not super sure of how serious I am or how serious it is. But I am talking to someone at the moment, you can see her on my Instagram, but I am not positive on where we are at right now if that makes any sense,” the model elaborated.

Courtesy Micah Plath/Instagram

Does He Want a Relationship?

The 19-year-old said he doesn’t technically “need” a serious commitment as of now because he is very busy with his career and traveling, but that doesn’t mean he wants to be single forever. “I don’t need distraction. Not saying the right person couldn’t help me along, so you never know,” Micah further explained.

How Did He and Caroline Meet?

They started chatting via Instagram and later “hit it off” in person. Micah said he recalled having mutual friends with her and it inspired him to reach out via direct message. He even drove down to Alabama from Cairo, Georgia, in November to spend time with Caroline.

Courtesy Caroline Alexis/Instagram

Who Is Caroline?

Micah’s potential new flame appears to be enrolled at Troy University in Alabama, according to her Instagram bio. She is also in the school’s Alpha Delta Pi sorority.

Caroline often shares videos of herself singing her own renditions of hit songs and Micah loves to show support. “True talent right there,” he gushed on Instagram after seeing a clip showing off her vocal prowess.

The duo recently enjoyed a romantic date at Walt Disney World. “Had to show him the Disney magic,” the college student captioned their cozy snap on December 15. “It’s awesome!! Thanks for bringing me,” Micah sweetly replied.

Fans can watch Welcome to Plathville on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.