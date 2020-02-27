Lookin’ good! Welcome to Plathville star Micah Plath went on vacation in February and has the photos showing off his beach body to prove it. “Been one hell of a weekend!” he began the caption on several snapshots he shared via Instagram on Sunday, February 23. “Was great to be back at the beach!!😁”

Fans in the comments very much approved of the reality star sharing the shirtless photos. “Damm boyyy,” one person wrote along with a fire emoji. “I hope you are having fun.” Another fan replied, “Looking so good Micah!” Someone else responded, “You look amazing buddy!!” Most of the comments kept it simple and just included heart eyes or fire emoji — but they got the message across just the same.

Courtesy of Micah Plath/Instagram

Micah, 18, works very hard to maintain the fit body he displayed in the pictures. He definitely is not shy about showing off, either, because he actually made several posts during the beach trip that featured the reality TV personality in just a swimsuit, muscles on full display.

Micah regularly posts photos and videos of himself in the gym and is clearly really committed to fitness. In the caption of a video he shared back in January, the TLC star wrote, “Give it your best and never give up. You will definitely see results!!!” So not only is he focused on being his most fit self, but he wants others to feel encouraged to go after their own fitness goals, too.

Courtesy of Micah Plath/Instagram

The TV star is pursuing a modeling career, so keeping his body in shape is likely a big priority for him outside of being a personal challenge. In fact, in the “Just Look Cool” episode of season 1 of Welcome to Plathville, Micah and his sister Moriah went with their sister-in-law, Olivia, to meet with an agent who could help him start modeling professionally.

He seems to be getting lots of gigs offscreen these days, but that doesn’t mean Micah can’t take some time to enjoy the sand and sun with some members of his family! On one post from his vacation, Moriah commented, “So happy we all get to be together,” along with a heart emoji.

Just goes to show you, no matter where Micah’s career takes him, his fam is still a big part of his life.