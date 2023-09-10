‘Welcome to Plathville’: Kim Reunites With Kids, BF Ken

Welcome to Plathville star Kim Plath reunited with her kids at the beach and brought along her boyfriend, Ken Palmer, for the fun-filled day.

Kim’s son, Micah Plath, took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 9, to share a snap of the brood smiling in front of the ocean. In the snap, Kim posed alongside her daughters, Amber Plath, Cassia Plath and Mercey Plath, as her boyfriend Ken, stood behind her.

The reunion follows the family’s tense dynamic after Kim’s shocking split from husband Barry Plath in June 2022. In addition to Amber, 14, Cassia, 12, Micah, 22, and Mercey, 10, Kim, 50, and Barry, 55, share also children Ethan, Moriah, Hosanna, Isaac and Lydia.

Courtesy of Micah Plath/Instagram

Prior to their announcement, the pair’s marital struggles played out during season 4 of the TLC series, with Kim telling her husband she wasn’t “happy.” After calling it quits, Kim moved out of their family home and Barry assumed the role of single parent.

The mom of 10 opened up about their new tense family dynamic on the season 5 premiere of Welcome to Plathville. “Originally, we were planning on me staying at the house with the children and Barry moving out, but Barry wouldn’t move out,” she explained on the September 5 episode. “So rather than stay in the same house with him, I moved to the apartment.”

Since their split, In Touch confirmed in May 2023 that the TLC star is now dating Ken. Kim was arrested in October 2022 for driving under the influence in relation to a June 2022 incident. The case was reopened on April 3, 2023, after the reality star filed an order to dismiss the impoundment and immobilization of her vehicle. In the legal paperwork, Kim stated she had two vehicles in her name.

One of the cars was being driven by her son Isaac, 17, while the other was being driven by Kenneth. In addition to identifying Kenneth as her boyfriend in the paperwork, she explained that she cosigned his vehicle.

Season 5 is set to document the family as Kim reveals her new relationship to her children. In a teaser clip shared by the network, her daughters clearly aren’t on board with her dating.

“I don’t support that,” Moriah, 21, replied after her mom dropped the bombshell. Her younger sister Lydia, 19, added, “Same.”