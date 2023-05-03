Welcome to Plathville star Kim Plath confirmed as part of her reopened DUI case that she’s dating her new boyfriend, Kenneth D. Palmer, according to legal documents obtained by In Touch.

After Plath, 50, was arrested in October 2022 for driving under the influence in relation to a June 2022 incident, the case was reopened on April 3, 2023, with the reality star filing an order to dismiss the impoundment and immobilization of her vehicle.

According to the paperwork, Plath submitted an affidavit to the Wakulla County, Florida, court, stating that the car she was driving during the June incident was totaled and added that she has two other vehicles in her name.

One of the cars is being driven by her son Isaac Plath, while the other is being driven by Kenneth. In addition to identifying Kenneth as her boyfriend in the paperwork, she explained that she cosigned his vehicle.

The motion and subsequent hearing were ultimately canceled, with the case being closed on April 14.

Plath’s DUI case was initially closed in March and the TLC star was found guilty, according to online records viewed exclusively by In Touch.

She was assessed a fine of $963, given probation for nine months and was instructed to perform 50 hours of community service. Additionally, Plath was required to complete a substance abuse evaluation and attend DUI school. She has also been subjected to random alcohol and drug testing.

The arrest was in relation to an incident on June 10, 2022, when she was involved in a single vehicle crash in Wakulla County. She consented to a blood test, which found that the alcohol in her system was beyond Florida’s .08 limit for driving under the influence. She eventually turned herself in after a warrant for her arrest as issued in October.

Plath revealed her new romance with Kenneth following her split from Barry Plath, which they revealed in June 2022 by telling People they had “decided to end [their] marriage.”

“While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us,” the former couple, who tied the knot in 1997, said in a joint statement at the time. “We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

Since announcing their split, Kim has seemingly kept her distance from Barry and their nine kids.

“She is doing really good. She sees the girls often. I get to see her now and then when our schedules align,” Lydia Plath explained in a March 2023 YouTube video about her current relationship with her mother. “[I] really need to meet up with her soon because I just might be leaving town for a while.”