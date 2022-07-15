Going for it? Tristan Thompson is “praying” baby No. 2 will “reunite” him and Khloé Kardashian following their split, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“He’s begging Khloé to get back together with him and is praying the baby will reunite them as a couple — as a way back in,” says the source about the NBA player, 31, wanting to get back in his ex’s good graces following his cheating scandal where he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

However, the Kardashians star, 38, “has zero interest in giving him another shot,” the source dishes. Khloé has “moved on,” but she and Tristan, who is “overjoyed” about their new addition, plan to “coparent the baby amicably.”

In Touch confirmed on July 13 that the Good American founder and Canadian athlete are expecting baby No. 2 together via surrogate. They are also parents to daughter True Thompson, who was born in April 2018.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told In Touch. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

A second source noted at the time that the exes “are not back together” amid the baby news and “have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”

Their second child was conceived after Khloé found out about Tristan fathering a child with Maralee. The Texas native became pregnant with the basketball player’s child in March 2021, while he was still in a relationship with the reality star.

In June 2021, she filed a paternity lawsuit against Tristan. At first, the athlete admitted he had sex with Maralee but requested a paternity test. She gave birth to their son, Theo, on December 1, 2021.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” Tristan wrote via Instagram on January 4. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He then directed his lengthy message toward Khloé and said she didn’t “deserve the heartache and humiliation.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he admitted. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Maralee has since claimed multiple times that Tristan has not yet met his son. In addition to Theo and True, the Chicago Bulls player also has a son named Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.