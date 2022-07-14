Ladies Man! See Who Tristan Thompson Has Dated From Khloe Kardashian to Maralee Nichols

Ladies man! Tristan Thompson has dated several women over the years.

The Chicago Bulls player’s most high-profile romance has been with Khloé Kardashian, whom he dated on and off from 2016 until 2021. The ups and downs of their relationship have played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians.

When Khloé was pregnant with their first child, daughter True Thompson, in 2018, Tristan cheated on the mother-to-be when she was nine months pregnant. While the Hulu star was hurt by the athlete’s actions, she decided to give him another chance.

Then in 2019, the NBA player was caught cheating on Khloé again with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods. The coparents decided to part ways just 10 months after the Canada native was first caught cheating on the reality star.

After keeping distance from each other, Khloé and Tristan rekindled their romance while quarantining together with True at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

However, their reconciliation was short-lived. Drama ensued when Khloé learned Tristan had an ongoing relationship with Maralee Nichols, conceiving their child in March 2021.

The former personal trainer filed a paternity suit against Tristan in June 2021. Tristan responded by acknowledging that the pair had sex at the time she claimed, but denied he was the baby’s father and requested a paternity test. Maralee later gave birth to a baby boy on December 1 of that year. In January 2022, Tristan revealed that the paternity test results confirmed he is the father of Maralee’s son, Theo.

Khloé and Tristan split for good in light of the bombshell paternity lawsuit, though it seems the exes will continue to coparent after it was revealed that they are expecting baby No. 2 via surrogacy.

The pair conceived via surrogate in November 2021, just one month before news broke about Tristan’s affair with Maralee.

The TV personality confirmed they’re expecting their second child together in July 2022. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” Khloé’s representative told In Touch. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Khloé, Maralee and Jordyn are not the only women Tristan has been romantically linked to. Keep scrolling to see who else he has dated over the years.