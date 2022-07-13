Khloé Kardashian has confirmed that she is having another baby with Tristan Thompson following their split, this time via surrogate.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for Khloé tells In Touch. “Khloé is ito the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The former couple share 4-year-old daughter True, whom they welcomed on April 12, 2018.

The Good American cofounder and the Chicago Bulls player have been broken up since December 2021 when news broke that Tristan cheated on Khloé with Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to his third child, a son named Theo. Tristan is also father to son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

This story is breaking, more to come…