Tristan Thompson became a father of three after Maralee Nichols welcomed their baby boy in December 2021.

The Sacramento Kings player, who also shares son Prince with ex Jordan Craig as well as daughter True with ex Khloé Kardashian, is adapting to a new coparenting relationship after paternity results confirmed he is indeed the dad of Nichols’ baby boy.

“There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” Nichols’ public relations consultant, Harvey Englander, told In Touch on her behalf on January 4.

Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit in early 2021, alleging their son was conceived in March of last year, at which time the power forward was still in a romantic relationship with Kardashian. The new mom claimed she and Thompson previously met in 2020 at a party at his home in Encino, California, and later reunited.

When test results confirmed the fitness model’s allegations about his paternity, Thompson took to Instagram with a public statement to take responsibility and apologize for his past actions.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote on January 3, before expressing his remorse for causing any hurt to Kardashian. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” Thompson continued. “I have the [utmost] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Nichols had previously given her own side of the story in a statement to Us Weekly, saying she would have never “gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship.”

“Tristan has not helped me financially with my pregnancy or with our baby,” she doubled down. “I have paid 100 percent for my son’s expenses. I did not ask Tristan for any money, nor did I accept any money that was offered to me.”

Along with new photos of her son, Nichols has shared some maternity photos on social media documenting her pregnancy journey.

