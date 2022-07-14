Ups and downs. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s dating timeline is tumultuous. Now that they are welcoming baby No. 2, many fans are wondering: are Khloé and Tristan still together? Keep reading for everything we know about their relationship status.

Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Still Together?

The Kardashians star, 38, and NBA player, 31, have been broken up since news broke that Maralee Nichols was suing him for paternity after they conceived a child together in March 2021, when the Canadian athlete was still in a relationship with Khloé.

The Texas native initially filed the paternity suit in June 2021, and at the time, Tristan acknowledged they had sex but requested a paternity test. He and Maralee’s son, Theo, was born in December 2021.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” Tristan wrote in an apology via Instagram on January 3. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He continued his message by personally apologizing to Khloé, saying she didn’t “deserve” the public “humiliation” and “heartache.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he continued. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

How Many Kids Do Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Have?

The coparents, who first started dating in 2016, welcomed their daughter, True Thompson, in April 2018. Tristan also has a son named Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock

In Touch confirmed on July 13 that Khloé was gearing up to welcome baby No. 2 via surrogate. “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” a source close to the reality star said.

A rep for the Good American founder confirmed the baby news to In Touch, noting that the reality star is asking for “privacy.”

“We can confirm True will have a sibling, who was conceived in November,” the rep’s statement said. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Why Did Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Split?

The news about the Chicago Bulls player fathering a child with Maralee was the final straw for Khloé, and her heartbreak over the situation was documented during season 1 of The Kardashians.

She later admitted the “most offensive” part is that she “found out with the rest of the world” about the scandal during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on May 24.

“I mean, all of it is f—ked up, like, can there be like a little respect?” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said. “Could you have let me know before I find out on Daily Mail? That would be nice.”

The drama involving Maralee isn’t the first cheating scandal involving Tristan. He and Khloé previously split after his tryst with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods in 2019. Prior to that, Tristan was caught cheating on the California native while she was nine months pregnant with True.