Travis Kelce reached a new level of fame when he confirmed his romance with Taylor Swift in September 2023. However, the Kansas City Chiefs player has dated several women in the public eye before he fell in love with the “You Belong With Me” singer.

Maya Benberry

The Ohio native’s first public relationship was with Maya Benberry, whom he met while filming his 2016 reality show Catching Kelce. Unfortunately their romance wasn’t meant to be and the pair split after a few months of dating.

While not much is known about Travis and Maya’s relationship after the show ended, ​​she claimed that he cheated on her before their split. “Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart! I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her—and who is just using her,” she told the Daily Mail in September 2023.

Kayla Nicole

Travis’ next high-profile romance was with Kayla Nicole. The pair first connected in May 2017 when Travis started flirting with the model on Instagram. “I was just stalking her, and then finally on New Year’s, she gave in,” he recalled to E! News in 2022 about the beginning of their relationship. “And, you know, new year, new me. She just shot her shot, jumped in my DMs, and the rest is history.”

Kayla and Travis went on to make several public appearances together before they called it quits in 2022.

Zuri Hall

The Super Bowl champ sparked romance rumors with Zuri Hall in October 2022 when she was spotted in his VIP suite at a Chiefs game.

The duo kept their romance out of the spotlight, while Travis confirmed he was single in January 2023. “I’m in the free market right now,” he said while appearing on “The Pivot” podcast. “I’m out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession. Got my feet up outside of football.”

Taylor Swift

Travis’ most high-profile romance has been with the “Enchanted” singer. Their love story began when he told his brother, Jason Kelce, that he tried and failed to ask Taylor out while attending her Eras tour during a July 2023 episode of their “New Heights” podcast. The anecdote quickly made its way to Taylor, and the pair began talking soon after.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Taylor confirmed their romance when she attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023, and continued to show her support by going to several of his games throughout the season. Meanwhile, Travis traveled to Argentina in November 2023 to attend her Eras tour.

The couple seemed to take a major step in their relationship when they spent Christmas 2023 together with Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, and Taylor’s parents, Andrea Swift and Scott Swift.

Taylor and her family continued to publicly support Travis when they attended the 2024 Super Bowl, where he won his third championship game following the Chiefs’ victory against the San Francisco 49ers.