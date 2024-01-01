There were plenty of shocking things that happened in 2023. Take a look back at some of the best and worst moments of the year.

Most Devastating Diagnosis: Bruce Willis

In February, the ailing 68-year-old’s family announced his new diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia. It’s so aggressive, he’s now mostly nonverbal and may not always recognize loved ones. Still, says daughter Tallulah, “I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad and he loves me.“

Best New Couple: Taylor & Travis

It’s a Love Story, baby! After announcing the end of her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn in April, Taylor Swift, 34, had a quick rebound with Brit bad boy Matty Healy — then fell hard for the All-American charm of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 34. Over the next six months, they took their romance very public: He beamed when she changed the lyrics to “Karma” for him during the Buenos Aires stop on her Eras Tour, while she became his cheer captain at Chiefs games (and Swifties brushed up on their football knowledge). As she gushed, “We’re just proud of each other.”

Most Shocking Allegations: Diddy, Russell Brand, Danny Masterson

It was a year for very famous men behaving very badly. In May, the That ’70s Show star, 47, was convicted of two counts of rape and later sentenced to life in prison. In September, four women accused Russell, 48, of sexually assaulting and abusing them between 2006 and 2013 (he denied the allegations). And in November, Diddy, 54, settled for an undisclosed sum — believed to be $30 million — after his ex, Cassie, sued him for rape, beatings, sex trafficking and more, though he didn’t admit guilt.

Best Recoveries: Jeremy Renner & Jamie Foxx

On New Year’s Day, Jeremy, 52, was crushed in a freak snow plow accident. In April, Jamie, 56, suffered a medical emergency (believed to be a stroke). Both men learned to walk again and are ending the year with gratitude and health. “I cherish every single moment now,” says Jamie, while Jeremy vows “not to squander my life being spared, but to give back.”

Juiciest Memoir: ‘Spare’

Even more bombshells! In his book, released in January, Prince Harry dishes on his memories, from the humorous (a frozen penis!) to the tragic (his mother’s death). But he saves the most venom for Prince William, King Charles and — surprisingly — Kate Middleton. (The latter two reportedly were later named as the royal racists in the Dutch edition of the exposé, Endgame.)

Buzziest Trial: Gwyneth vs. Terry

The stuff that memes are made of! The civil trial between Gwyneth Paltrow and Dr. Terry Sanders (over a 2016 collision on a Utah ski slope) had it all: dramatic reenactments, luxe outfits, bumbling attorneys, and a treasure trove of facial expressions from the Goop guru, who was eventually vindicated. No wonder it’s the subject of a new docuseries.

Best Reality Scandal: Tom vs. Ariana

The affair that broke the internet! Tom Sandoval was exposed for cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with fellow Vanderpump Rules castmate Raquel Leviss, in March, as the 10th season of the Bravo hit was airing. In the aftermath, Ariana skyrocketed to fame in a red-hot revenge dress — while fans watched pariah Tom get beat up (literally) on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. As for Raquel? She’s done with reality TV.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Best Comeback: Kim Cattrall on ‘And Just Like That …’

She only appeared on screen for 73 seconds (and was reportedly paid $1 million for it!), but Kim Cattrall’s return as Sex and the City‘s bawdy, beloved Samantha on And Just Like That… left fans wanting much, much more.

Biggest Body Trend: Diet Drugs

When anyone in Hollywood dropped weight fast this year, fans suspected they’d used appetite-curbing injections. But some, like Sharon Osbourne, 71, admitted they went overboard. “I’m too gaunt,” she said, but “I’ll probably put it all on again soon!”