Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s whirlwind romance has been a viral sensation ever since the pair went public in September. Fans can’t get enough of the couple, who seem to send the internet into a frenzy with every outing or PDA moment. Much to the delight of their supporters, there are now rumors that Travis and Taylor will soon take their relationship to the next step with an engagement. Until that happens, though, fans can only reminisce about what’s happened between them so far.

July 7, 2023: Travis Kelce Attends Taylor Swift’s Concert in Kansas City

Travis joined in the Swiftie fun by attending Taylor’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 7. He was even spotted trading friendship bracelets with fans. However, what they didn’t know at the time was that the Chiefs tight end had a special bracelet just for Taylor, featuring his phone number. He revealed during the July 26 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce that he wanted to give the bracelet to the pop star but never got the chance.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said at the time.

September 24, 2023: Taylor Swift Attends Her 1st Chiefs Game

Travis got flirty with Taylor when he publicly invited her to watch the Chiefs play. “I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,” he said during his September 23 episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

Taylor quickly accepted Travis’ offer and shocked fans with her appearance at the stadium the next day. She was captured on camera cheering beside Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in the VIP box as the Chiefs played the Chicago Bears. After the game, Taylor and Travis left the stadium in his convertible and drove to an afterparty, where they reportedly cozied up together.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Travis reflected on Taylor’s appearance at the game during the September 27 episode of his podcast.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” he said. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, you know, the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in a great light.”

October 14, 2023: Travis and Taylor Have a Date Night in NYC

On October 1, Taylor attended another Chiefs game in New Jersey, and then reportedly spent a private night with Travis for his birthday on October 6. However, they weren’t so private when they stepped out the following week for the Saturday Night Live afterparty. The two were papped walking hand-in-hand, and Travis even stopped to give Taylor an adorable kiss on her head.

Their NYC weekend continued the next night with a dinner date. Once again, they held hands as they left Waverly Inn, not shy about showing affection for one another.

November 11, 2023: Travis Attends Taylor’s Concert in Argentina

If there were any doubts that Travis and Taylor were serious, his appearance at her tour stop in Argentina cleared those right up. He flew in to see Taylor perform, returning her favor by hanging out with her dad, Scott Swift. Taylor wasn’t shy about reminding fans of her boyfriend’s presence, as she pointed to him and even gave him a shoutout in her song “Karma.”

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang. The night also included a sweet moment where the crowd’s light-up bracelets turned red and gold when Taylor sang “Endgame,” signaling the nature of their romance.

After the show, Taylor was seen running off stage to greet Travis with a hug and a big kiss on the lips.

The concert also seemingly marked a turning point in their relationship, as a source revealed to Life & Style that Travis asked Scott for permission to marry Taylor.

Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“Scott gets along great with Travis and supports this relationship wholeheartedly — he loves seeing Taylor this happy,” the insider said. “He gave Travis his blessing to take the next step with Taylor. They have already been talking marriage, and friends think they will be engaged by Christmas.”

November 20, 2023: Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift ‘Mind-Blowing’

Days later, Travis gushed about Taylor in his interview with The Wall Street Journal. “I’ve never been a man of words,” he said. “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f–king mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”

Travis continued, “Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them. I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

November 29, 2023: Taylor and Travis Begin ‘Playing House’

After the South American leg of her tour came to an end on November 27, Taylor immediately flew to Kansas City to spend time with Travis. They were unable to spend Thanksgiving together due to their schedules, but a source told Life & Style that Taylor was going to move into Travis’ home for “a few weeks” during her tour break.

“Taylor and Travis are playing house. They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test,” the insider said.

December 6, 2023: Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on the Romance

Taylor gave her first interview in four years to TIME when she was elected Person of the Year in December. She couldn’t help but bring up her relationship, confirming that she and Travis started dating right after he talked about her on the podcast in July. She also commented on the public nature of their romance, which is a stark difference to how private she was with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she explained. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And [Travis and I are] just proud of each other.”