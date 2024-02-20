Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce addressed the fatal shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade following the team’s victory at the Super Bowl. The professional athletes posted a video via their “New Heights” podcast’s Instagram page to explain that they recorded the upcoming episode on Wednesday, February 21, before the shooting.

“We have a prerecorded episode for you guys coming up on Wednesday but after the tragic events at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, it didn’t feel right without you hearing from us first,” Travis, 34, shared.

Jason, 36, continued, “We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs kingdom and really all of Kansas City that was there on a day to try to celebrate the community. It is unfortunate and deeply tragic the events that occurred.”

The Philadelphia Eagles player went on to “thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action and first responders on scene and anybody that has been willing to help those affected by this tragedy.”

Travis added that they would share a link to the Kansas City Chiefs’ emergency response fund so their listeners can donate to those affected. “Your donation goes toward supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services,” he said.

The clip concluded with Jason acknowledging that Kansas City residents have rallied together to support those affected by the shooting. “We’re still figuring out a way for us to be involved and, obviously, you can donate to these links right now, but we plan on doing something in the future,” he explained.

During the victory parade held on February 14, 22 people were injured and one died after shots were fired. Police detained three juveniles following the shooting, though one has since been released. The other two currently remain in custody at a juvenile detention center and have been hit with gun and resisting arrest charges.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Just hours after the shooting took place, Travis took to X to break his silence on the situation. “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” the Ohio native wrote. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

Not only has he vocally shown his support, but Travis also donated to the victims. He gave $100,000 to two sisters affected by the shooting, while his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, donated $100,000 to a family who lost their mom in the tragedy.