travis kelce heartbroken over kansas city parade shooting

Travis Kelce’s heart is with his city after a shooting at the Super Bowl 2024 victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday, February 14. He broke his silence on the tragedy with a social media post shortly after the parade concluded.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” the NFL team’s tight end, 34, wrote on X. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

One person was killed in the mass shooting, while at least 21 others were injured, including children. Three people were detained by police and firearms were recovered, according to Kansas City’s police chief. Authorities have not identified those in custody or announced any official charges against them.

Travis and his teammates were celebrating their 25-22 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers when shots were fired in downtown Kansas City. Before the tragic incident, the professional athlete was having a blast at the parade, where he chugged drinks and hyped up the crowd from a float that made its way throughout the city.

Many Chiefs players took to social media to speak out amid the tragedy. “Praying for Kansas City,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, added, “Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough. Highly embarrassed and disappointed in this, Super Bowl wins will never be the same because of this, it’s devastating. Lives lost and people injured during something that was supposed to be a celebration. Horrible and traumatizing. So many prayers going to the families involved.”

Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was not at the parade, as she was en route to Australia to continue the international leg of her Eras tour. The pop star, 34, will play her first Eras tour show Down Under in Melbourne on Friday, February 16.

Taylor’s lengthy trip came following her attendance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, where she cheered on Travis from a private suite. After the game, the couple celebrated the Chiefs’ victory by showing sweet PDA on the field and then partying until the early hours of the morning at XS Nightclub in the Wynn Las Vegas. They were joined by Taylor’s parents, Andrea Swift and Scott Swift, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and friends like Blake Lively, Ashley Avignone and more on the night out.