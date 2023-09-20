Jason Kelce claimed that the rumors are true that his brother, Travis Kelce, is dating Taylor Swift.

“It is hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what is happening in Travis’ love life. I try to, like, keep his business [as] his business and straight out of that world,” Jason, 35, said while appearing on the Wednesday, September 20, episode of Philadelphia’s WIP Morning Show. “Having said that. … I think it is 100 percent true, and I hope this thing goes a mile — no, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening.”

Speculation that Taylor, 33, and Travis, 33, are dating began when a source told Page Six on September 12 that the pair have been “quietly hanging out.” The insider added that the “Love Story” singer saw the Kansas City Chiefs athlete just weeks earlier when they were both in New York City.

Later that day, another source told Entertainment Tonight that Taylor and Travis are not officially dating.

The pair seemingly started seeing each other after Travis expressed his disappointment that he wasn’t able to give Taylor his phone number when he saw her Eras tour concert in July.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” the Ohio native explained during the July 26 episode of his “New Heights Show” podcast, which he cohosts with Jason. “So, I was little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Travis then shared he planned to give the “Cruel Summer” singer his phone number with a nod to her current tour. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there [sic],” Travis explained. “But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. … She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal [sic].”

Travis fueled speculation in August that he and Taylor might have met when Jason asked what she would think about his mustache during their podcast. “We’re not gonna bring up Taylor Swift,” he responded. “But something tells me she’s gonna like it.”

Meanwhile, fans wondered if Taylor dropped a hint that they’re dating when she was photographed wearing a pear-shaped opal necklace pendant from Foundrae while out in New York City on September 8. Travis was born on October 5, which means opal is his birthstone.

According to the brand’s website, the pendant costs $1,450 and the stone represents “love.”

Getty Images (2)

“Each pair comes at a time in our lives when something just feels right. These pairs of pears, we absorb them, fuse them into our own hearts, and our heart grows as a result,” the website continued about the pendant. “It’s those pairs we choose to keep; friends, lovers, family, chosen family, a part of our heart forever. Forever and always, perpetually, and unceasingly bound.”

Taylor and Travis’ romance comes three months after she and Matty Healy called it quits following a one-month fling in June. Before she dated Matty, Taylor was in a relationship with Joe Alwyn from 2016 until April 2023.