Fans all around Kansas City gathered at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl on Wednesday, February 14. While the event initially got off to a fun start, a scary turn of events took place when gunshots were fired and multiple victims were injured.

“Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area,” Kansas City Police Department wrote via X soon after the incident occurred. It’s not currently clear how many people were injured during the shooting, though Fox 4 News Kansas City reporter Marcus Officer claimed that one person died and at least 9 other people were hurt. Meanwhile, KCPD reportedly had three people in custody.

The police confirmed in a following post, “Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”

Bystanders were asked to leave the area so that the victims were able to receive treatment, while authorities also designated an area for children to reunite with their parents.

In addition to fans, the Chiefs players and staff also attended the parade to celebrate the victory. Linebacker Drue Tranquill was one of the first team members to break his silence on the tragedy. “Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act,” he wrote via X. “Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

The shooting took place after Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes gave speeches to reflect on the game.

Travis, 34, was in good spirits as he drunkenly encouraged fans to sing along to a Garth Brooks song. “If you know this song, sing along,” the tight end said before he started reading the lyrics off of his phone. “Blame it all my roots, I showed up in boots and ruined the niners affair. The last one to know, we were the last one to show, we were the last ones they thought they’d see there.”

“And I saw the surprise, that fear in their eyes … Pat took that glass of champagne, I promise you,” Travis said, referring to the team’s quarterback, 28, as he stumbled over his words. “And I toasted you. Honey, we’re through …”

Patrick then got in on the fun as he sang the tune with his teammate.