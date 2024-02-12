Taylor Swift looked visibly stressed and concerned during the 2024 ​Super Bowl, as boyfriend Travis Kelce lost his cool at coach Andy Reid, seen shoving him slightly while screaming at the Kansas City Chiefs’ leader before throwing his helmet to the ground.

The “Cruel Summer” singer, 34, was photographed holding her hand over her mouth and appeared stunned at what was going down on the field. Travis, 34, went ballistic over a fumble by the team after they had a slow start in the first half of the game, trailing 10-3 to the San Francisco 49ers at halftime.

Travis failed to have any of his magical touchdown catches from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and only had one catch for one yard during the first half of the game.

At one point, Taylor was seen on the jumbotron slamming a drink while sitting in her suite at Allegiant Stadium, as fans noticed her worry.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

“Travis Kelce pushed head coach Andy Reid on the sideline after the Chiefs’ fumble. He acts like Taylor Swift is planning on leaving him after this game,” one person wrote on X, while another commented, “So we just gonna ignore Travis Kelce damn near knocking Andy Reid down while screaming at him? Like is he OK?”

“Travis Kelce to Andy Reid: ‘You know who I’m dating rn, Taylor Swift is going to dump me,'” one X user wrote, while another joked of her drink swig, “Taylor Swift been hanging out with Jason Kelce too much,” referring to his booze-fueled antics at the Chiefs versus Bills playoff game where the Philadelphia Eagles star went shirtless and climbed out of his suite with a beer in hand.

Taylor started out the day looking so thrilled to be at the game, after racing halfway across the world to see Travis play in the Super Bowl. Immediately after finishing the last of four Eras tour shows in Tokyo, Japan, on February 10, she headed straight to the airport and flew nine hours to Los Angeles. After a stop at her home, the 14-time Grammy winner headed to Las Vegas, where she arrived at Allegiant Stadium with plenty of time to spare.

The “Karma” songstress was joined by best friend Blake Lively, as well as pal and collaborator Ice Spice. The trio joined the Kelce family in a suite, with Jason, his wife Kylie Kelce and the brothers’ beloved mom, Donna Kelce. While everyone was in great spirits at the start of the game, the mood began to change as the 49ers dominated the Chiefs.