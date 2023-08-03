Tori Spelling is certified Hollywood royalty. The daughter of one of the most prolific television creators, the late Aaron Spelling, she grew up in a sprawling, $85 million mansion in the posh Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles. The 56,000-square-foot property famously housed 123 rooms, including Tori’s mother Candy Spelling’s storied gift-wrapping room. (It sold in 2019 for $120 million.)

So fans were shocked when — escaping toxic mold at her house and her rocky marriage to Dean McDermott — the 90210 alum was discovered bunking with her five kids at a $100-per-night motel. Asked about the reduced digs, the cashstrapped 50-year-old snapped, “Are you a parent? You know you would do anything you can for your kids, right?”

Which has led some to wonder where Tori’s own mom has been for her grandkids, who a source tells In Touch are taking their new situation in stride. While the source says Candy, 77, pays for the kids’ tuition and clothes, she has yet to pitch in during this crisis (Candy did not get back to Star for comment). “The feeling is Tori got herself into this situation,” says the insider. “She should get herself out.”