Tori Spelling has filed for divorce from estranged husband, Dean McDermott, nine months after he revealed their split, In Touch can confirm.

Tori, 50, filed the paperwork and listed their date of separation as June 17, 2023, according to legal docs viewed by In Touch. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind her divorce from Dean, 57. When it comes to custody of their five minor children, Tori asked for sole physical custody and joint legal custody. The California native stated she is open to letting Dean have visitation rights.

The former couple – who tied the knot in 2006 – share kids Tori and Dean share kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

The divorce filing comes after Dean shared and then deleted an Instagram post revealing that they called it quits on June 17, 2023.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote captioned throwback photos of the pair. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

However, Dean deleted the post just hours after sharing the news.

Following the deleted post, an insider told Us Weekly that the pair did not plan to divorce.

“They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counseling,” the source revealed on June 17. “They love each other and are not going to split.”

The insider added that their friends “suspect that Dean posted that because he and Tori may have gotten into a big blowout fight” the night before. “He obviously regretted it, so he deleted the post,” the source noted.

After Dean posted and then deleted the announcement, fans continued to suspect that the pair split when Tori didn’t post a tribute to the Due South actor on Father’s Day.

Meanwhile, they seemingly confirmed there was no chance of reconciliation when Dean moved on with girlfriend Lily Calo in October 2023. The A Christmas Visitor actor even revealed that Tori and Lily, 32, “get along fabulously” while speaking to Page Six earlier this month.

Tori and Dean called it quits following years of speculation that there was trouble in paradise.

The former couple sparked rumors in 2021 when the Beverly Hills, 90210, alum was seen on several occasions without her wedding ring. Tori continued to fuel rumors when she revealed that they slept in separate bedrooms during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live in June 2021.

Four months later, the mother of five was spotted at an attorney’s office holding documents that appeared to be about child support and custody in October 2021.