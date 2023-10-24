Tori Spelling is seemingly ready for a fresh start and has moved out of her $18,000 per month rental home amid her ongoing money woes.

Movers were photographed taking Tori’s belongings out of the four-bedroom property in Woodland Hills, California, and loading them into a truck on Sunday, October 22. The Beverly Hills, 90210, alum, 50, was not seen helping empty the house, and it is not clear where she now plans to reside.

Tori’s move came just four days after a man was arrested next door on October 18, according to reports. Photos shared by Page Six captured the sTORI Telling author joining onlookers on the street as they watched the alleged suspect being taken away in handcuffs by SWAT officials.

The suspect – whose identity has not been revealed – allegedly barricaded himself inside his home with a hostage. The man threatened to shoot the Los Angeles Police Department officials with a rifle during a tense standoff. Nobody was harmed during the incident, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Tori moved into the rental property with her five kids – Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, Beau, 6 – following her split from estranged husband, Dean McDermott. Prior to living in the house, the Scary Movie 2 star and her kids were living in an RV in August.

The actress moved out of the home after making headlines for her major financial troubles. Tori and Dean, 56, were hit with a state tax lien for the amount of $31,091.00 in 2018, a judgment lien for $17,730.00 in 2017, federal tax liens for $184,390.00 in 2017 and $707,487 in 2016 and a state tax lien for $259,108 in 2016.

Additionally, In Touch exclusively revealed in July that the former couple – who tied the knot in 1996 – were hit with a $324 New York City tax warrant. Both Tori and Dean were listed on the state tax warrant, which was filed on April 20, 2022.

Not only has Tori been facing financial troubles, but Dean seemingly revealed they ended their marriage in June.

Mega Agency

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” the Due South actor wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Dean deleted the post just hours later, while neither he nor Tori have publicly addressed the status of their relationship. However, the Chopped Canada host has seemingly moved on after he was spotted holding hands with Lily Calo while visiting the Department of Social Services in Chatsworth, California, in October.