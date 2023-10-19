Tori Spelling was forced to evacuate her rental home after a man was arrested next door, according to reports.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, was photographed looking concerned while standing outside of her rental property in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 18, per photos shared by Page Six. Tori joined onlookers on the street to watch the alleged suspect as he was taken away in handcuffs by SWAT officials.

Tori was dressed casually as the chaos took place, wearing a yellow graphic T-shirt, distressed cargo pants, a black beanie and oversized sunglasses.

The suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside his home with a hostage, and the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the scene around 9:06 a.m., according to People. The man – whose identity has not yet been revealed – threatened to shoot law enforcement with a rifle during a tense standoff. Nobody was harmed during the scary situation, while the suspect was taken into custody before he could cause any harm.

Tori and her kids – Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, Beau, 6 – are currently living at the rental home following her split from estranged husband, Dean McDermott. The family settled into the property after they made headlines in August when it was revealed she and her kids were living in an RV.

Following years of split rumors, Dean, 56, seemingly confirmed he and Tori called it quits in an Instagram post shared in June.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” the Due South actor wrote at the time. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

However, fans were left confused when Dean deleted the post just hours later.

jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

Both Tori and Dean have remained quiet regarding their split, though the Canada native has seemingly moved on. He was spotted holding hands with Lily Calo during an outing in October. However, it’s not clear how long they have been dating.

Not only have Tori and Dean – who tied the knot in 1996 – faced marital issues, but they have also experienced major financial troubles over the years. The pair were previously hit with a state tax lien for the amount of $31,091.00 in 2018, a judgment lien for $17,730.00 in 2017, federal tax liens for $184,390.00 in 2017 and $707,487 in 2016 and a state tax lien for $259,108 in 2016.

More recently, In Touch exclusively revealed that Tori and Dean were hit with a $324 New York City tax warrant in July. They were both listed on the state tax warrant, which was filed on April 20, 2022.