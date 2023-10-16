Dean McDermott seemingly has a new woman in his life after alluding to his split from Tori Spelling in June 2023. The Slasher star was spotted hand in hand with a mystery woman and fans are curious who his new girlfriend is.

Who Is Dean McDermott’s New Girlfriend Lily Calo?

News first broke of Dean’s new relationship in October 2023, after the pair were spotted holding hands while visiting the Department of Social Services in Chatsworth, California.

His mystery date was later identified as 32-year-old Lily Calo, a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global, according to her LinkedIn.

While not much is known about the new relationship, the pair seemingly are working on a new project together as they were photographed in a group setting the week before, as shared in a post shared on LinkedIn.

“Our creative development team is always striving to deliver something amazing for our community,” the post read. “We are constantly exploring new ideas, technologies, and solutions that can enhance our services. We work collaboratively, passionately, and diligently to ensure the highest quality and satisfaction.”

When Did Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling Split?

Dean seemingly confirmed his split from his wife in a June 2023 Instagram post. However, hours after the initial post, the Canada native deleted the statement.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” Dean wrote via Instagram on June 17. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

On top of their marital issues, Tori and Dean – who tied the knot in 1996 – were facing major woes. They were previously hit with a state tax lien for the amount of $31,091.00 in 2018, a judgment lien for $17,730.00 in 2017, federal tax liens for $184,390.00 in 2017 and $707,487 in 2016 and a state tax lien for $259,108 in 2016.

More recently, the couple was hit with a $324 New York City tax warrant in July 2023. They were both listed on the state tax warrant filed on April 20, 2022.