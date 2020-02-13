She’s over it. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared a photo of her daughter, Lilah Ray Roloff, sleeping, and tried to get ahead of mom-shamers when the picture featured the baby girl on her stomach.

“Homegirl is going on 3 hours of a nap,” Tori, 28, captioned the photo she shared on February 12. “Poor sis has her first cold. Honestly, I’m surprised it took this long. I feel like our whole community has been sick since Christmas!” But she also added in smaller font, “Also. Bye perfect parents. She breathes easier on her belly right now.”

To be fair, it’s recommended that babies sleep on their backs to avoid the risk of sudden infant death syndrome or SIDS. But Tori likely already knows that if she’s justifying her decision to let her daughter sleep on her tummy, and probably doesn’t want to hear any critical responses from fans for trying to do what’s best for her while she’s sick.

In the very next photo in her Story, Tori showed that Lilah was asleep in her back on her stroller, and she also uploaded a clip of her second child looking smiley and like she was feeling a lot better. So she was clearly totally fine! Unfortunately, the reality TV mama is pretty used to addressing mom-shaming on her Instagram or trying to get ahead of it to avoid it in the first place.

“Mom-shaming is a real thing and it’s not cool,” Tori wrote on Instagram back in December 2018. “For some reason lately I’ve been getting a lot of people bashing my mom-isms or how I do things in my home. I don’t want my social media to go there. This is a place where I like to be as positive as possible.”

“We’re all doing the best we can and that’s all we can do,” she continued. “I love my son and my family unbearably and I do what I think is best for them. So please — be kind to each other. There are people behind your screens and you never know what a person is walking through.”

At the moment, Tori is dealing with a sick baby who she probably has a very close eye on. If she feels like getting ahead of the hate is the way to deal with the negativity, all power to her.